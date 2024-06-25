CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 314 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE DFS traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,591. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $131.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

