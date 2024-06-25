CFM Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Boeing by 563.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after buying an additional 2,921,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Boeing by 861.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $467,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,151 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.15. 7,690,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,598,413. The stock has a market cap of $107.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.84 and a 200-day moving average of $199.49. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

