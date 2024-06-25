Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 269,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,518,000 after buying an additional 20,035 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Caterpillar by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its position in Caterpillar by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $326.67. 319,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $159.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.13.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

