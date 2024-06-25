Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $57.36 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 851,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,734 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.42% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $57,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,825,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 125,516,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,510,000 after buying an additional 1,131,337 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $39,682,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 879.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 492,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,501,000 after purchasing an additional 442,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,114,000.

FNDX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.37. 43,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,123. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $67.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

