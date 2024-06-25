Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $590,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,782,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47,471 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,958,000 after buying an additional 444,862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after buying an additional 1,282,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,298,000 after buying an additional 608,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,408,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.55. 369,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,047. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.01. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

