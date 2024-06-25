Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 4,819 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $24,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after buying an additional 7,909,057 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,427,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,939,000 after buying an additional 20,759 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,606,000 after buying an additional 459,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,074,000 after buying an additional 273,778 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,941,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,895,000 after buying an additional 251,065 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH remained flat at $57.98 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 251,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,178. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.206 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

