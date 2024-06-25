Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 498 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock remained flat at $168.08 during trading on Tuesday. 535,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,476,958. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

