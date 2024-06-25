Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Purchases 24 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,466,000 after acquiring an additional 89,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $5,992,890,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,577,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,120,000 after acquiring an additional 325,342 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.72.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $14.84 on Tuesday, reaching $904.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,501. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $804.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $734.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $909.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total transaction of $15,547,105.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,556,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,033,404,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total value of $15,547,105.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,556,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,033,404,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 789,704 shares of company stock valued at $672,385,964. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

