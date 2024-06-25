Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Takes $215,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.08. 298,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,221. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.87 and its 200-day moving average is $106.33.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

