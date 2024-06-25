Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $234,000. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 103,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,054,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,076. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

