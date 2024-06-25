Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.5% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,314,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Chevron by 73,888.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 15,548.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,946 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.57. 2,738,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,045,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $292.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.41. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

