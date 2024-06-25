China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Declares Dividend of $0.24

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2448 per share on Monday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from China Overseas Land & Investment’s previous dividend of $0.19.
China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Performance
Shares of CAOVY opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $11.85.
About China Overseas Land & Investment
