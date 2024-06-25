China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Declares Dividend of $0.24

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2448 per share on Monday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from China Overseas Land & Investment’s previous dividend of $0.19.

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CAOVY opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

