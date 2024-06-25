Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is Nepsis Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 4.7% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Chubb by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.05. The company had a trading volume of 70,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,934. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.80. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $275.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.