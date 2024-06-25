CIBC Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $36.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its target price cut by CIBC from $38.50 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Open Text Stock Performance

OTEX opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.11. Open Text has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 159.68%.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

