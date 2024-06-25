Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI opened at $11.34 on Friday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $118.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 461,594 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

