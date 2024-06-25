Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NET. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.70.

NET stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $291,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,940,924.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 702,759 shares of company stock worth $57,278,985. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $305,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 85,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

