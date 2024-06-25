CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2298211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$10.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CloudMD Software & Services had a negative return on equity of 102.91% and a negative net margin of 91.12%. The company had revenue of C$21.89 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Health and Productivity Solutions and Health and Wellness Services. The Health and Productivity Solutions segment provides health and productivity tools, including remote patient monitoring that allows clinics, health systems, benefit plans, and employers to track vital statistics of its patients, members, and employees; MyHealthAccess, a patient portal for online appointment booking and virtual care visits; health and wellness network solutions that focuses on enabling healthcare providers to be in constant connection with their patients and enables patients to be cared for digitally, remotely, and holistically; real time intervention platform that enables an automated real time inquiry of disparate data sources across multiple domains, and identifies indicators and compute risk scores; and medical reference library, a health educational platform that provides peer-reviewed resources for healthcare professionals.

