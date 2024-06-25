Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.36.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.76. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $523,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 731,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,153,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 274,878 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 164.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,710 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 167.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 142,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 89,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

See Also

