Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.42. 303,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,806,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $794.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 355.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

