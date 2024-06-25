Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $212.31

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $212.31, but opened at $217.00. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $218.72, with a volume of 1,626,770 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 3.44.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,461,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.30, for a total value of $3,985,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,851 shares in the company, valued at $58,461,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,521 shares of company stock worth $78,851,322. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,646,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,015,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

