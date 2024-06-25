Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Up 3.8%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares were up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $220.50 and last traded at $220.44. Approximately 2,032,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,938,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,622 shares in the company, valued at $47,681,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,461,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total value of $1,039,668.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,681,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,521 shares of company stock worth $78,851,322. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

