Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Shares Up 0.8%

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $21.21. Approximately 2,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $61.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,865,000.

About Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF

The Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of 60 emerging-market companies in consumer-oriented sectors. ECON was launched on Sep 14, 2010 and is managed by Columbia.

