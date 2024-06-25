Columbus Macro LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.31. 2,244,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,888. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $77.06.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
