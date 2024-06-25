Columbus Macro LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 47.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,581 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1,042.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,185,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter.

URA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.86. 2,702,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,294. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

