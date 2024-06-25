Columbus Macro LLC Sells 279 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.90.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.46. 4,570,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

