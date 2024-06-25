Columbus Macro LLC Sells 94 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total value of $15,547,105.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,556,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,033,404,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total transaction of $15,547,105.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,556,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,033,404,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $14.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $904.61. 2,836,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,499. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $434.34 and a 1-year high of $909.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $859.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $801.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $732.02.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.