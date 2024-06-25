Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4243 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Comcast Trading Up 4.4 %

Comcast stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.80. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278. Comcast has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $66.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.71.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

a ecorodovias é um dos maiores grupos de infraestrutura e logística integrada do país, que opera ativos de logística intermodal, concessões rodoviárias e serviços correlatos, de forma sustentável e socialmente responsável. estamos presentes nos estados de são paulo, rio de janeiro, espírito santo, paraná e rio grande do sul, com cerca de 4.500 colaboradores.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.