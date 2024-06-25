Comparing Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) & Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) and Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Terreno Realty and Mobile Infrastructure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terreno Realty $323.59 million 17.44 $151.46 million $1.92 30.39 Mobile Infrastructure $30.27 million 3.36 -$25.12 million N/A N/A

Terreno Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Mobile Infrastructure.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Terreno Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Terreno Realty and Mobile Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terreno Realty 49.12% 5.59% 4.17% Mobile Infrastructure N/A -2.18% -1.04%

Volatility and Risk

Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Terreno Realty and Mobile Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terreno Realty 0 5 5 0 2.50 Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Terreno Realty presently has a consensus price target of $64.60, suggesting a potential upside of 10.43%. Given Terreno Realty’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than Mobile Infrastructure.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Mobile Infrastructure on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 259 buildings aggregating approximately 16.0 million square feet, 45 improved land parcels consisting of approximately 152.4 acres, seven properties under development or redevelopment and approximately 62.7 acres of land entitled for future development. The Company is an internally managed Maryland corporation and elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code), commencing with its taxable year ended December 31, 2010.

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

