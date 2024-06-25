Comparing Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) & Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL – Get Free Report) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Coterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pacific Coast Oil Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A Coterra Energy 23.34% 10.75% 6.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coterra Energy $5.91 billion 3.48 $1.63 billion $1.73 15.98

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Coterra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Coterra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Coterra Energy 0 1 14 0 2.93

Coterra Energy has a consensus price target of $33.93, indicating a potential upside of 22.72%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma. It also operates natural gas and saltwater gathering and disposal systems in Texas. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. Coterra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.