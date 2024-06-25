Compound Reaches Market Cap of $410.31 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $49.09 or 0.00079188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $410.31 million and $37.70 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00025420 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011251 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,342.29 or 0.62001978 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,358,644 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, "Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,358,636.53646421 in circulation. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp."

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

