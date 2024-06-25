Conflux (CFX) Trading Up 9% Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $656.95 million and $39.00 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,730.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.50 or 0.00635828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00115297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00038285 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.91 or 0.00262293 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00048987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00073817 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,014,382,900 coins and its circulating supply is 4,139,368,660 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,014,224,350.55 with 4,139,224,337.76 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15608842 USD and is up 7.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $48,600,735.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

