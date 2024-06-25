Contrasting Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) & Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY)

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) and Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Naspers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Lendway shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Naspers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Lendway shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Naspers and Lendway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naspers $6.78 billion 5.34 $4.33 billion N/A N/A Lendway $18.80 million 0.41 $2.41 million ($0.31) -13.97

Risk and Volatility

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than Lendway.

Naspers has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lendway has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Naspers and Lendway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naspers N/A N/A N/A Lendway N/A -18.99% -7.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Naspers and Lendway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Naspers 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lendway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Naspers beats Lendway on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms. The company also prints, publishes, and distributes newspapers, magazines, and books, as well as provides ecommerce and media logistics services. Naspers Limited was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

