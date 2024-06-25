Contrasting Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) and Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL)

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) and Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Alpha Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $3.19 million 1.57 -$6.66 million N/A N/A Alpha Technology Group $8.69 million 4.76 -$890,000.00 N/A N/A

Alpha Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Recruiter.com Group and Alpha Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Alpha Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -108.67% -268.01% -47.34% Alpha Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alpha Technology Group beats Recruiter.com Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company is based in Bristol, Connecticut.

About Alpha Technology Group

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems. It serves customers from various industries, including consulting, real estate, architectural design, carpark management, electronic payment services, logistics, investments, retail, textiles, wholesale and distribution, social services, etc. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

