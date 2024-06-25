Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.20

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Down 0.5 %

LON:CORD opened at GBX 77.78 ($0.99) on Tuesday. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.80 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87 ($1.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £596.05 million, a P/E ratio of 864.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a quick ratio of 141.92 and a current ratio of 29.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69.83.

Get Cordiant Digital Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sian Hill purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($19,789.42). Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.