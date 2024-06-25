Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $310.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Corpay in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $334.11.

Corpay Trading Up 0.9 %

CPAY opened at $269.67 on Friday. Corpay has a 12-month low of $220.39 and a 12-month high of $319.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.27. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corpay will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corpay during the first quarter worth $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $553,667,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $553,279,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

