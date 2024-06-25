Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Trading Up 0.4%

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $853.43 and last traded at $851.51. 312,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,969,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $848.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $752.96.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $376.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $790.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $734.25.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,542 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.