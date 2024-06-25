Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,063 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 162.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 58.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 231,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $61,418,000 after buying an additional 85,573 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,811 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,851 shares in the company, valued at $58,461,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,681,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,461,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,521 shares of company stock worth $78,851,322. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $9.40 on Tuesday, reaching $221.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,054,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,988,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $283.48. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on COIN. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

