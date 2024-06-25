Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Shares in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,092 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,684,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in 3D Systems during the third quarter worth $1,531,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,109,753 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 216,637 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,118,982 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $89,656,000 after buying an additional 168,162 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

3D Systems Stock Down 4.7 %

DDD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. 2,987,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,684. The stock has a market cap of $415.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.75. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About 3D Systems

(Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

See Also

