Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $274,000 in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 6,949,960.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 347,498 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Herbalife by 265.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 366,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 266,166 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Herbalife by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period.

Herbalife Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,773. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 30,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,607.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 42,500 shares of company stock worth $418,485. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

