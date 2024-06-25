Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in monday.com by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,925,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,197,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in monday.com by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 31,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.78. 372,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,319. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.38 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.45.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup downgraded monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

