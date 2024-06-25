Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in GoodRx by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of GDRX stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.82. 1,123,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,900. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -756.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $197.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Equities analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised GoodRx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDRX

GoodRx Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.