Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $270,000 Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,349 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

TMHC traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,749. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $9,534,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $9,534,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.