Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 16,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 3.1 %

ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 911,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $438.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

Insider Activity

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACCO shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

