Covenant Price Hits $0.0491 on Exchanges (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Covenant token can now be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Covenant has a market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $127,802.38 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Covenant has traded up 54.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.game. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Covenant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

