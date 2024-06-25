Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.52

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.52 and last traded at $42.81, with a volume of 211406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CBRL. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBRL

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $916.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.32.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 191.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.