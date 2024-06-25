CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC reduced its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. CRH comprises 2.2% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 3,320.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 144.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth $202,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens started coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,228,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,303. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average is $77.07. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.