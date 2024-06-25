Crypterium 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $164,237.15 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $164,237.15 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypterium has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,676,130 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

