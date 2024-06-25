Dana Pizzuti Sells 9,500 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $434,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,653.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dana Pizzuti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $639,256.25.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.87. 837,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,833. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after buying an additional 110,565 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,947 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

