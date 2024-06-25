Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.08. Approximately 71,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,166,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down previously from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,728,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,575,000 after buying an additional 53,860 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,794,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after acquiring an additional 344,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,658,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,192,000 after acquiring an additional 107,235 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 952,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 152,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 142.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 409,057 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

