Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Reduced by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $25,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $922,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Deere & Company by 10.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 154,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,313,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $9.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,189. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $353.15 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $387.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.